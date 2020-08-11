1/1
David Piller
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
David Piller

Born: March 4, 1945; in Earlville, IL

Died: August 6, 2020; in Peoria, IL

David "Dave" Piller, 75, of Mendota, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medcial Center, Peoria, after a 15-year bout of cancer. David was born on March 4, 1945 in Earlville to Anton and Marie (Kerchner) Piller, Jr. David was a licensed electrical contractor who started his own electrical business, Piller Electric, Inc. in 1982. He was also an avid collector of toy models which he then transitioned into a business, Classic Toy Models in March of 2000.

David married the love of his life Marilyn (DeCourcey) Piller on April 6, 1985. They lived and loved a lifetime in their 35 years together. They have two children, a son Dale (Colleen) Piller of Ottawa and a daughter Martha Heinzeroth of LaMoille. They have five grandkids, Kayliegh (Joe) Flanagan, Benjamin Heinzeroth, Brittney Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth and Sarah (Jesse) Ronich and four great-grandchildren, Evan Flanagan, Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich and sister Mary Whitmer of Byron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Keith Heinzeroth, Jr., granddaughter Brittney Heinzeroth and daughter-in-law Cathy (Norman) Piller.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. Merritt Funeral Home Mendota is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth, Joseph Flanagan, Evan Flanagan, Jesse Ronich and Nico Riva. Honorary pallbearers are Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich.

Memorials may be directed to the Mendota FFA Alumni and the American Cancer Society.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Restland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 10, 2020
I use to love next door to Dave and Marilyn on 11th Avenue as a kid. Dave was always nice to all of us kids in the neighborhood. He always would wave and say hello when we seen him in his work van anywhere in town. He and Marilyn were amazing neighbors and we would actually race to go shovel their sidewalk when it snowed because they were very kind people and we loved them as neighbors. Dave would tell us about the items he collected and stories behind some of them. I’m sorry to hear he passed but now heaven has a new angel.
Megan (Jones) Tague
Neighbor
August 9, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family of Dave. He was a very kind man to all. Prayers for all.
Janet Mellott
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
I can remember my parents using his service all my life. Thank you
Maurece White-Bruder
Acquaintance
