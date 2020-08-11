David Piller
Born: March 4, 1945; in Earlville, IL
Died: August 6, 2020; in Peoria, IL
David "Dave" Piller, 75, of Mendota, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medcial Center, Peoria, after a 15-year bout of cancer. David was born on March 4, 1945 in Earlville to Anton and Marie (Kerchner) Piller, Jr. David was a licensed electrical contractor who started his own electrical business, Piller Electric, Inc. in 1982. He was also an avid collector of toy models which he then transitioned into a business, Classic Toy Models in March of 2000.
David married the love of his life Marilyn (DeCourcey) Piller on April 6, 1985. They lived and loved a lifetime in their 35 years together. They have two children, a son Dale (Colleen) Piller of Ottawa and a daughter Martha Heinzeroth of LaMoille. They have five grandkids, Kayliegh (Joe) Flanagan, Benjamin Heinzeroth, Brittney Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth and Sarah (Jesse) Ronich and four great-grandchildren, Evan Flanagan, Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich and sister Mary Whitmer of Byron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Keith Heinzeroth, Jr., granddaughter Brittney Heinzeroth and daughter-in-law Cathy (Norman) Piller.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. Merritt Funeral Home Mendota is handling arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth, Joseph Flanagan, Evan Flanagan, Jesse Ronich and Nico Riva. Honorary pallbearers are Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich.
Memorials may be directed to the Mendota FFA Alumni and the American Cancer Society
