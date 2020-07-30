1/1
David W. Prokopec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Prokopec

David W. Prokopec, 36 of Pontiac passed away Sunday morning from injuries received in an automobile accident in Streator.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 AM until 1 PM at the WInterrowd Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home at 1 PM by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW. Burial will be in the Leland Cemetery, Leland.

David was born on July 3, 1984 in Mesa, AZ to Jeffrey Louis and Anna Lisa (Johnson) Prokopec. He married Melissa Hunter on December 10, 2016. She survives

Also surviving are daughters Abagail Rose Frieders of Rockford, Jazmyn Schulter of Pontiac and Claudiajoy Prokopec of Rockford, mother, Anna Lisa (Jeffery) Poundstone of Morris, sister Nicole (Eric) Bouse of Sheridan, brother, Jeffrey (Christina) Prokopec of Oswego, maternal grandparents, Donald and Betty Johnson of Missouri, several nieces and nephews, his god daughter Ella Schmitt of Streator, Father in law Ed (Val Wagher) Hunter of Streator and mother in law Ginny (Randy) Raridon of Tonica.

He is preceded in death by his father and paternal grandparents Jerry and Rosemary Prokopec.

David attended Leland grade school and graduated from Leland High School. He served in the US Navy.

David was employed at Exelon - LaSalle Station in mechanical maintenance. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and motorcycling.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved