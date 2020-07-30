David W. ProkopecDavid W. Prokopec, 36 of Pontiac passed away Sunday morning from injuries received in an automobile accident in Streator.Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 AM until 1 PM at the WInterrowd Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home at 1 PM by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW. Burial will be in the Leland Cemetery, Leland.David was born on July 3, 1984 in Mesa, AZ to Jeffrey Louis and Anna Lisa (Johnson) Prokopec. He married Melissa Hunter on December 10, 2016. She survivesAlso surviving are daughters Abagail Rose Frieders of Rockford, Jazmyn Schulter of Pontiac and Claudiajoy Prokopec of Rockford, mother, Anna Lisa (Jeffery) Poundstone of Morris, sister Nicole (Eric) Bouse of Sheridan, brother, Jeffrey (Christina) Prokopec of Oswego, maternal grandparents, Donald and Betty Johnson of Missouri, several nieces and nephews, his god daughter Ella Schmitt of Streator, Father in law Ed (Val Wagher) Hunter of Streator and mother in law Ginny (Randy) Raridon of Tonica.He is preceded in death by his father and paternal grandparents Jerry and Rosemary Prokopec.David attended Leland grade school and graduated from Leland High School. He served in the US Navy.David was employed at Exelon - LaSalle Station in mechanical maintenance. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and motorcycling.Memorials may be directed to his family.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703