David William Rogerson
Born: July 14, 1936
Died: November 10, 2020
David William Rogerson, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1936 to Margaret and Jeff Rogerson of Oswego.
Following high school Dave had several successful businesses, one of which was the formation of KR&G Excavating Partners with Keith Kellogg and Paul Garbelman. Dave was also member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers for 50 years. He drove semi-trucks for several companies, including Dean Foods, for a total of over three million miles, while also serving as a Boy Scout Leader, Oswego Volunteer Fireman for 20 years, and night law enforcement officer for the Village of Oswego. A survivor of several serious accidents, Dave entertained family and friends with stories (mostly true) of his adventures. A loving family man, Dave's larger-than-life persona will be missed by extended family members as well as friends from Florida and the Oswego area.
Dave is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Freeman Wheeler), sister Marilyn Marklein and sister-in-law Joy Rogerson, children Lori Rogerson of Aurora, Leah (Bob) Foote of Oswego, Robert (Debbie) Rogerson of Montgomery, Keith (Lisa) Wheeler of Oswego, Jennifer (Rob) Hunt of Oswego and Scott Wheeler of Sheridan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Rogerson, Melanie Tilton, Shae Hunt, Emmett Hunt, Matthew Schaschwary, Chad Schaschwary, and Ava Wheeler, and two great-grandsons, Cole and Luke Rogerson, of all of Oswego.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne Carlton, brother Robert Jeffery, and grandson Tommy Rogerson.
The family wishes to thank Dave's caregivers, Elvie, Gigi, Alma and Mark for their loving service.
Following cremation, a family graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 5 West Washington Street, Oswego, IL 60543.
Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, P. O. Box 665, Oswego, Illinois 60543-0665.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com