Dawn M. Kirby
Born: October 22, 1960; in Streator, IL
Died: July 1, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Dawn M. Kirby, 59, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Dawn was born October 22, 1060 in Streator to Dean and Betty (Stadel) Brownsley. She married Ricky Kirby on September 19, 2008. Dawn loved gardening, cooking, and being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky; two sons, Jeremy and Justin Koetz; two daughters, Crystal and Deena Koetz; her father, Dean; and two brothers, Scott (Beth) an Shawn (Tina) Brownsey. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; and one sister in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
