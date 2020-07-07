1/1
Dawn M. Kirby
Dawn M. Kirby

Born: October 22, 1960; in Streator, IL

Died: July 1, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Dawn M. Kirby, 59, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Dawn was born October 22, 1060 in Streator to Dean and Betty (Stadel) Brownsley. She married Ricky Kirby on September 19, 2008. Dawn loved gardening, cooking, and being outdoors.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky; two sons, Jeremy and Justin Koetz; two daughters, Crystal and Deena Koetz; her father, Dean; and two brothers, Scott (Beth) an Shawn (Tina) Brownsey. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; and one sister in infancy.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
