Dean T. Edwards
Born: September 6, 1945; in Streator, IL
Died: September 23, 2020; in Streator, IL
Dean T. Edwards, 75, of Wenona, passed away September 23, 2020 at Heritage Health in Streator.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM Monday in St. Mary's Church in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM Sunday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be on Monday in the church from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Dean was born in Streator on September 6, 1945 to Don and Marcella (Harcharik) Edwards. He married Carol A. Harper on April 20, 1968. He was a 1963 graduate of Wenona High School and went to the United States Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam.
Dean worked for GTE for 28 years as an installer repairman. He worked for the city of Wenona for over 12 years and helped at the Wenona Food Pantry for years. He was a member of Wenona Fire Department for 28 years and served as the State Fire Marshall Secretary.Dean was a member of St. Mary's Church and Wenona Post #8 American Legion for over 50 years and served as past commander.
He is survived by two sons, Tom (Marcella) Edwards of Washburn and Scott (Cindy) Edwards of Toluca; six grandchildren, Diamond, Amanda, Zach, Taylor and Wade Edwards and Rachel Cook and two great-grandchildren, Zailee and Kyce.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol on April 13, 2020 and one sister Terri Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Wade and Zachary Edwards, Bill Simmons, Luke Becker, John McCalister and Terry Freeman.
