Debra J. Loughridge
Born: February 14, 1956; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 23, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Debra J. Loughridge, 64, of LaSalle, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at her home.
A burial will take place on a later date, at Oakwood Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Debra was born on February 14, 1956 in Ottawa to Gerald and Rose Marie (Brucki) Linn. She worked as a waitress for nearly 20 years and also worked as a home health nurse for OSF. Debra married William Loughridge on October 15, 1991 in Las Vegas. She always put her family first. Debra enjoyed the beaches in Florida and playing cards and also loved dogs. Some of the best memories of Debra included her holiday gatherings, and her cooking.
She is survived by three children, Rebecca Rose, of Ottawa, Matthew Rideout, of LaSalle, and Christie (Michael) Stridde, of Ottawa, five grandchildren, Jeramiah, Jasmine, Joslyn, Bradley, and Tyler, a brother David Linn, of Ottawa, a sister Penny Hellman, of Ottawa, and a cousin Carolyn Reynolds, who she went with to Florida for many years. Carolyn made her life happier, and they loved celebrating holidays with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and a brother Jerry Linn.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
