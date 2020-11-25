1/1
Debra J. Loughridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra J. Loughridge

Born: February 14, 1956; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 23, 2020; in LaSalle, IL

Debra J. Loughridge, 64, of LaSalle, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at her home.

A burial will take place on a later date, at Oakwood Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Debra was born on February 14, 1956 in Ottawa to Gerald and Rose Marie (Brucki) Linn. She worked as a waitress for nearly 20 years and also worked as a home health nurse for OSF. Debra married William Loughridge on October 15, 1991 in Las Vegas. She always put her family first. Debra enjoyed the beaches in Florida and playing cards and also loved dogs. Some of the best memories of Debra included her holiday gatherings, and her cooking.

She is survived by three children, Rebecca Rose, of Ottawa, Matthew Rideout, of LaSalle, and Christie (Michael) Stridde, of Ottawa, five grandchildren, Jeramiah, Jasmine, Joslyn, Bradley, and Tyler, a brother David Linn, of Ottawa, a sister Penny Hellman, of Ottawa, and a cousin Carolyn Reynolds, who she went with to Florida for many years. Carolyn made her life happier, and they loved celebrating holidays with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and a brother Jerry Linn.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved