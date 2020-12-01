Debra Lucille Eskew
Born: September 15, 1956; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Sheridan, IL
Debra Lucille (Camplin) Eskew, 64, of Sheridan passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.
Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held. She will be entombed in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Debra was born September 15, 1956 in Ottawa to Cloyd and Betty Lucille (Duffy) Camplin. She married Randy Eskew in Sandwich, IL. Debra retired from Plano Molding Company and enjoyed knitting and sewing. She loved spending her time outside by the river. Debra will be remembered for her positivity and friendly smile.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; her son, Stanley ?Rick? (Janice Yanko) Wawerski, IV; and two grandchildren, Stanley Wawerski, V and Devyn Yanko. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300