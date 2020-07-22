Debra Lynn Fromherz
Born: April 6, 1972
Died: July 19, 2020
Debra Lynn Fromherz, 48, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday August 8, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Memorial visitation will be held at 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Debra was born on April 6, 1972, in Chicago, IL to David and Catherine (Zick) Forrer. On September 7, 2003, she married Robbin Patrick Fromherz of Streator who survives.
She was employed by Teleperformance. Debra was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her kids.
Survivors include her husband, Robbin; one daughter, Emily; one son, Caleb; her father, David Forrer; two sisters, Sharon Simms and Dawn Randall; and one brother, Travis James David (Amanda) Forrer.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Forrer.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com