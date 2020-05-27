Debra Lynn Higdon
Born: June 26, 1957, in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 24, 2020; in Morris, IL
Debra Lynn Higdon, 62, of Seneca, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
Funeral services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
Debra was born June 26, 1957, in Ottawa, to William and Elsie (Mason) Caldwell. In 1988, she married Larry Patrick Hidgon of Marseilles who survives.
She was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting and crafting. She had been employed as the assistant manager at the Seneca Hunt Club.
Debra is survived by her husband Larry; one son, Joshua (Kelly) Mussatto of Marseilles; three grandchildren, Jayden, Paige, and Cooper; her mother, Elsie Caldwell; and a brother, Kent Caldwell of Marseilles.
She was preceded in death by her father.
