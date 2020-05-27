Debra Lynn Higdon
Debra Lynn Higdon

Born: June 26, 1957, in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 24, 2020; in Morris, IL

Debra Lynn Higdon, 62, of Seneca, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020 at Morris Hospital.

Funeral services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Debra was born June 26, 1957, in Ottawa, to William and Elsie (Mason) Caldwell. In 1988, she married Larry Patrick Hidgon of Marseilles who survives.

She was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting and crafting. She had been employed as the assistant manager at the Seneca Hunt Club.

Debra is survived by her husband Larry; one son, Joshua (Kelly) Mussatto of Marseilles; three grandchildren, Jayden, Paige, and Cooper; her mother, Elsie Caldwell; and a brother, Kent Caldwell of Marseilles.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151

www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
