Delores Ann Weber
Born: May 30, 1939
Died: June 26, 2020
Delores Ann (Morrell) Weber, age 81, passed away June 26, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 3rd at noon at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Caster officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, July 3rd.
Delores was born May 30, 1939 in Ottawa to Richard Henry and Anna Mae (Markovich) Morrell. She married William Weber June 17, 1963 in Streator. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1981. She is survived by two sons, Mark (Michelle) Weber and Raymond Weber; a daughter Georgia (David) Wright; two brothers, Arthur (Jackie) Morrell and Richard Morrell; grandchildren, Sharon Weber, Ashley Weber, Michael Weber, Joshua Wright, Sarah (Rupp) Wright, and James Wright; and a great grandson William Rupp.
Delores attended St. Columba church. She was a nurse's aid at LaSalle County Nursing Home for 30 years until retirement. She loved her family and cherished her time spent with them.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LaSalle County Nursing Home.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 1, 2020.