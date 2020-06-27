Delores R. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores R. Johnson

Born: April 25, 1942; in Marseilles, IL

Died: June 25, 2020; in Munith, MI

Delores R. Johnson, age 78, of Munith, MI, passed away at her home on June 25, 2020. She was born in Marseilles, IL on April 25, 1942, the daughter of Joseph G. and Marion G. (Spencer) Przybylski. Delores had lived in the area since 2003, moving from Florida. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked as a greeter for Meijer for many years and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her gardens.

On September 8, 1961 she married Ewell L. "John" Johnson in Norway, IL, and he survives. Also surviving are three children, Steven (Christine) Johnson of Texas, Roger (Donna) Johnson of Stockbridge, and Deborah (Todd) Breslin of Stockbridge, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren,  a sister-in-law, LeAnn Przybylski, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Josephine Foltynewiez, Mary Ann Persong, Michael Przybylski, and Dennis Przybylski.

Delores will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Stockbridge, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
424 E Main St
Stockbridge, MI 49285
(517) 851-7755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved