Dennis David Batistini
Born: December 20, 1942; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Dennis David Batistini, 77, of Ottawa, passed away on November 20, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Private Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday November 23, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Diss, Bill Manley, DonBatistini, Ron Ward, John Thomas, and Frank Markey. Honorary pallbearers will beTom Paquette and Bonnie McGrogan.
Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, social distancing and face coverings will be required during the visitation.
Dennis was born December 20, 1942 in Ottawa to Raymond and Mary (Bernardi) Batistini. He is Ottawa High School graduate class of 1960. Dennis married Sandra Bolatto on June 17, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa. He worked with his father and uncle at Batistini?s IGA, then as a route man and supervisor at Purity Baking company. He was the produce manager at Handy Foods, retiring at 42 Years. After retirement, he attended all of the events for his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, a daughter, Denise Nordtvedt, of Ottawa, two grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Diss, Christopher (Janelle) Nordtvedt, four great-grandchildren, Addison Diss, Emmalyn Diss, Griffin Nordtvedt, Grady Nordtvedt, and a brother, Robert (Joan) Batistini, of Earlville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son in law, Steve Nordtvedt, and a mother and father in law, Rose and Dick Bolatto.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
