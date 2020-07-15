Diana Marsh Saaby
Born: December 3, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Upper Nyack, NY
Diana Marsh Saaby, 84, of Upper Nyack, New York, died June 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Diana was born on December 3, 1935, in Chicago to John McWilliams and Edith (Bartky) Marsh and grew up in Chicago, attending Kellogg Grade School. At 16, she moved to Ottawa, Illinois, and went on to graduate from Serena High School in1954.
In 1958, Diana graduated with a B.A. in English from Beloit College, where she met her husband-to-be, Lynn Saaby. They married on September 24, 1960, in Ottawa, Illinois, at her parents' home. Lynn's job with the American Hospital Supply Corporation took them to Upper Nyack. While living in Upper Nyack, Diana worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.
Diana was well-loved in the community. Always donating her time for community events, Diana belonged to the Rockland Center for the Arts, organizing events such as the Arts' Rainbow Auction, where she was a co-chair for fundraising. She also served as one of the chairs of Upper Nyack's centennial celebrations. She volunteered at the Historical Society of Rockland and was a long-time member of Thursday Reading Class of Nyack, a group that combined social gatherings with intellectual pursuits. She was also a supporter of Hopper House Museum.
Diana loved simple pleasures: warm fires, sailing, walks along the river with many different dogs, picnics, and conversations over home-cooked meals. She was warm-hearted, generous, curious, compassionate, and gracious, always making one feel welcome in her home. She was sharp-witted with a gift and passion for words, puzzles, ideas, and stories. Her nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews were loved and entertained by her for many years. Trips to Aunt Diana's house were always memorable.
She is survived by two brothers; Peter John (Bonnie) Marsh of Jacksonville, Florida, Alan Bartky (Janet) Marsh of Ottawa, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Gail Saaby (Marvin) Graunke of Ottawa; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a nephew, John Davis Marsh.
A memorial service for both Diana and her husband, Lynn, will be held in the future. A contribution may be made to a charity of your choice
or to People to People at 121 West Nyack Road, Nanuet, NY 10954.