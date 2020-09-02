DiAnne Lyn RatliffBorn: June 7, 1954; in Streator, ILDied: August 30, 2020; in Streator, ILDiAnne Lyn Ratliff, 66, of Streator, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30) at her home.A private family service will be held following cremation.DiAnne was born June 7, 1954 in Streator to Leon & Lillian (Senko) McMenamin.She is survived by her mother Lillian McMenamin of Streator, daughters Heather Ratliff and Katie (Steve) Dunning of Streator and son Samuel Ratliff Sr. of LaSalle, grandchildren Alexis, Connor, Braiden, Ashleigh, Abigail, and Samuel Jr., sister Gigi (Mark) Vissering of Streator, brothers Kevin (Jeanne) McMenamin of Long Point and Michael (Carol) McMenamin of Spooner, WI.She was preceded in death by her father, a brother Jim McMenamin, and a grandson Ethan Ratliff.DiAnne graduated from Woodland High School in 1972. She was formerly employed at Heritage Manor and retired from St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and bird watching.Memorials may be made in her name to First Candle or the Arbor Society.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364