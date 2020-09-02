1/1
DiAnne Lyn Ratliff
DiAnne Lyn Ratliff

Born: June 7, 1954; in Streator, IL

Died: August 30, 2020; in Streator, IL

DiAnne Lyn Ratliff, 66, of Streator, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30) at her home.

A private family service will be held following cremation.

DiAnne was born June 7, 1954 in Streator to Leon & Lillian (Senko) McMenamin.

She is survived by her mother Lillian McMenamin of Streator, daughters Heather Ratliff and Katie (Steve) Dunning of Streator and son Samuel Ratliff Sr. of LaSalle, grandchildren Alexis, Connor, Braiden, Ashleigh, Abigail, and Samuel Jr., sister Gigi (Mark) Vissering of Streator, brothers Kevin (Jeanne) McMenamin of Long Point and Michael (Carol) McMenamin of Spooner, WI.

She was preceded in death by her father, a brother Jim McMenamin, and a grandson Ethan Ratliff.

DiAnne graduated from Woodland High School in 1972. She was formerly employed at Heritage Manor and retired from St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and bird watching.

Memorials may be made in her name to First Candle or the Arbor Society.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
