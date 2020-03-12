|
|
Dickson Shipman
Born: July 30, 1935; in Maryville, MO
Died: March 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Dickson Ross "Dick" Shipman, 84, of Ottawa, entered fully into the presence of his loving Lord and Savior Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. During his last days, up to the moment of his passing, his loved ones comforted him with sharing memories, prayer, and praise songs.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Crossbridge Community Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Sherry Stevenson, and Rev. Colen Willis, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Born on July 30, 1935 in Maryville, MO, Dick was the son of Leslie H. and Katherine (Williams) Shipman. He married Carolyn Stohl on February 7, 1954 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa. He is survived by Carolyn, the love of his life; daughters Leslie (Tom) Ziel, of rural Marseilles, Carla (Colen) Willis, of Colorado Springs, CO, and son Dirk (Linda) Shipman, of Normal, IL; grandchildren Wahku Ziel, Amery Ziel, Kinsey (Chad) Link, Trevin (Julie) Ziel, Chapin (Ashley) Ziel, Stener (Stephanie) Ziel, Luke (Kristall) Willis, Caroline (Peter) Clark, and Tyler (Kristina) Willis; great grandchildren Cerise Ziel, Deklan, Kemimayla and Nahela Ragan, Teagan and Ryker Cole, Hudson, Hendrix, and Harley Link, Reid, Graham, and Olive Ziel, Bjorn Ziel, Tyten and Aylith Ziel, Colter and Carianna Willis, Brayden, Emma, Noah, and Allie Clark. He is also survived by Gary and Mary Jo Stohl, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Soren Pelkey Ziel and great grandson Nicholas Lane Ragan.
Dick attended Washington School on Ottawa's east side and graduated from Ottawa Township High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football and track. He attended Culver Military Academy, (where he was known as "midshipman Shipman") and Butler University. He was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church and later, a member of Crossbridge Community Church of the Nazarene.
He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed walking in the woods with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, family vacations at dude ranches, and golf. His hobbies included reading, sudoku, and crossword puzzles. Dick was passionate to maintain his health and fitness and could be seen daily on his many mile walks throughout Ottawa.
He loved spending time with Carolyn at Casa La Mesa in San Diego and with family at Sleeping Pine Cabin on Round Lake near Ponsford, MN, and with family in Colorado Springs.
Dick built his father's shoe business, Leslie's Shoes, from two stores to a corporation that grew into many locations throughout the Midwest and California. He also owned Dickson Clothing Store in Ottawa.
Dick loved to talk to others about faith in Christ and he had a heart for those in need.
In lieu of flowers, Dick wished for donations to be made to Ottawa Food Basket (www.ottawafoodbasket.org) or Crossbridge Community Church of the Nazarene (www.crossbridge.church).
Pallbearers will be Luke Willis, Tyler Willis, Trevin Ziel, Chapin Ziel, Stener Ziel, and Chad Link.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433