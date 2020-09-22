1/1
Dollie M. Baiz
Dollie M. Baiz

Born: May 7, 1930; in Marseilles,

Died: September 19, 2020; Ottawa, IL

Dollie M. Baiz, 90, of Ottawa passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 23 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Dollie was born May 7, 1930 in Marseilles to Virtue and Eva (Redford) Hicks. She married John Baiz on August 28, 1954; he passed away October 20, 1993.

Dollie worked at Frank's Lock and Safe for several years before retiring. She was an avid reader and enjoyed baking and taking care of her plants and yard. She was a member of St. Columba Church. Dollie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be missed dearly.

She is survived by three children, Cheryl (John) Miller of Ottawa, Pamela (Craig) Kotowski of Morris, and Mike Baiz of Marseilles; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Lawsha, Brooke (Tom) McGrath, Nathan Kotowski, Nicole (Josh) Krall, and Alex Baiz; nine great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Cameron, Carson, Camden, Jamesyn, Jordan, Ryleigh, Toby, and Valerie; and two sisters, Nancy Hicks and Linda (Dan) Reynolds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and six brothers, Ray, Lonnie, Sonny, Donald, Chucky, and Bobby.

Pallbearers will be her family, Nathan, Alex, Tom, Chris, Jimmy, and John.

Memorials may be directed to St. Columba Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
