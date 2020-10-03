Dolores B. Barnes
Born: October 16, 1926; in Leland, IL
Died: August 28, 2020; in Wapella, IL
Dolores B. Barnes, age 93, of Wapella, Illinois, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Dolores was born October 16, 1926 in Leland, Illinois, a daughter of Samuel and Mildred (Johnson) Beck. She married the love of her life, Robert F. Barnes on March 24, 1973 in Marseilles. He preceded her in death July 9, 2016. She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Ken) Wynn of Wapella, and Marlene Diedrich of Bonita Springs, FL, Kenny (Debi) Fessler of Marseilles Bobbi (Jack) Brandt of Bloomington, Cheri McKigney of Anderson, IN ; four grandsons, Steve Wynn, David (Tamme) Crater, Kurt (Jenny) Crater and Jeff (Jenni) Crater.; six granddaughters, Stephanie (Darrin) Glass, Kim Hager, Michelle (Cory) Billie, Kendra Fessler, Shannon (Joe) Jackson, and Cheri Ann Aikin; sixteen great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Mattiotti; and a sister, Margaret Beck.
Dolores was raised Methodist and had been employed as a warehouse administrator for AT&T. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling and baking pies. Dolores had a talent for sewing and created clothes for her children as they were growing up. She loved her cats and dogs, but most dearly cherished her children and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society for colon cancer research.
