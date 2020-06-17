Donald A. Bussell
Born: August 10, 1934
Died: June 10, 2020
Donald A. Bussell, 85 of Streator, passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the home of his daughter.
A private family viewing will be held Tuesday (June 23, 2020) from 12noon - 1PM and a public visitation will be from 1 - 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A private family service will follow. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Phillips Cemetery.
Don was born on August 10, 1934 in Sparland, IL to Harold B. and Ruth (Mullen) Bussell. He married Joyce Parcher on December 3, 1966. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Pauline (Roger Lee) Barnard of Granville, Pamela Lynn Roberts of Streator, and Penny (Thomas) Stimpert of Burlington, WI, a son David (Christine) Bussell of Streator, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Richard Bussell.
Don graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1952 and Bradley University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He served in the US Army. Don retired after 37 years from Sante Fe Railroad and 10 years with Cargill Seed. Don was a member of the First Church of Nazarene and was an avid fisherman.
Memorials may be made in Don's name to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
www.winterrowdfh.com
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.