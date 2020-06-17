Donald A. Bussell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Bussell

Born: August 10, 1934

Died: June 10, 2020

Donald A. Bussell, 85 of Streator, passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the home of his daughter.

A private family viewing will be held Tuesday (June 23, 2020) from 12noon - 1PM and a public visitation will be from 1 - 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A private family service will follow. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Phillips Cemetery.

Don was born on August 10, 1934 in Sparland, IL to Harold B. and Ruth (Mullen) Bussell. He married Joyce Parcher on December 3, 1966. She survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Pauline (Roger Lee) Barnard of Granville, Pamela Lynn Roberts of Streator, and Penny (Thomas) Stimpert of Burlington, WI, a son David (Christine) Bussell of Streator, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Richard Bussell.

Don graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1952 and Bradley University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He served in the US Army. Don retired after 37 years from Sante Fe Railroad and 10 years with Cargill Seed. Don was a member of the First Church of Nazarene and was an avid fisherman.

Memorials may be made in Don's name to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home
305 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved