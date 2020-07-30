1/
Donald E. Hornsby
Donald E. Hornsby

Born: April 21, 1933

Died: July 27, 2020

Donald E. Hornsby, 87 of Streator and formerly of Lake Wales, FL. passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Visitation will be held Friday from 9 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW.

Don was born on April 21, 1933 in Streator to Thomas and Irene (Hart) Hornsby. He married Shirley Gass on June 15, 1979. She survives.

Also surviving are daughter; Donna Hornsby of Streator, sisters; Carol (Tom) Delheimer of Oklahoma, Pam (Clarence) Papenburg of Blackstone and Linda Kinkin of Streator and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by 2 daughters, Shelly Hornsby in 2017 and Valerie in infancy, sisters, Norma Gaddis and Shirley Sullivan and a brother Thomas Wayne Hornsby in infancy.

Don attended Streator grade schools, served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed at Transco for 29 years and retired from Vactor Mfg and was a life member of the Streator VFW Post 1492 and a member of the Streator American Legion. Don enjoyed playing the steel guitar while living in Streator and Florida.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
