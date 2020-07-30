Donald E. Hornsby
Born: April 21, 1933
Died: July 27, 2020
Donald E. Hornsby, 87 of Streator and formerly of Lake Wales, FL. passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.
Visitation will be held Friday from 9 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion and VFW.
Don was born on April 21, 1933 in Streator to Thomas and Irene (Hart) Hornsby. He married Shirley Gass on June 15, 1979. She survives.
Also surviving are daughter; Donna Hornsby of Streator, sisters; Carol (Tom) Delheimer of Oklahoma, Pam (Clarence) Papenburg of Blackstone and Linda Kinkin of Streator and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by 2 daughters, Shelly Hornsby in 2017 and Valerie in infancy, sisters, Norma Gaddis and Shirley Sullivan and a brother Thomas Wayne Hornsby in infancy.
Don attended Streator grade schools, served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed at Transco for 29 years and retired from Vactor Mfg and was a life member of the Streator VFW Post 1492 and a member of the Streator American Legion. Don enjoyed playing the steel guitar while living in Streator and Florida.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
.
