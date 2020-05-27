Donald F. Berogan
Born: September 14, 1936
Died: May 22, 2020
Donald F. Berogan, 83, of Lostant, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Lostant with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Peru officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Donald was born September 14, 1936 in Lostant to Floyd and Loretta (Clark) Berogan. Don served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Owens-Brockway Glass Containers in Streator for 49 years. He was a member of St. Mary?s Church, Peru and loved to go to garage sales.
He is survived by his
"other half" of 32 years, Carol Kreiser of Peru; her children, Damien, Ryan and Danielle Kreiser; their two grandsons, Chase and Mason Kreiser; five nieces, Vicki Monterastelli, Cheryl Brierly, Dawn Walker, Barb Puetz and Sharon Sheri; two nephews, Kerry and Todd Zack; five great nieces and seven great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marcus Clark; three sisters, Roselene Zack, Shirley Ellsworth and Margaret Lenhausen and four nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lostant Ambulance Service.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.