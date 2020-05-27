Donald F. Berogan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. Berogan

Born: September 14, 1936

Died: May 22, 2020

Donald F. Berogan, 83, of Lostant, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Lostant with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Peru officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

Donald was born September 14, 1936 in Lostant to Floyd and Loretta (Clark) Berogan. Don served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Owens-Brockway Glass Containers in Streator for 49 years. He was a member of St. Mary?s Church, Peru and loved to go to garage sales.

He is survived by his

"other half" of 32 years, Carol Kreiser of Peru; her children, Damien, Ryan and Danielle Kreiser; their two grandsons, Chase and Mason Kreiser; five nieces, Vicki Monterastelli, Cheryl Brierly, Dawn Walker, Barb Puetz and Sharon Sheri; two nephews, Kerry and Todd Zack; five great nieces and seven great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marcus Clark; three sisters, Roselene Zack, Shirley Ellsworth and Margaret Lenhausen and four nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lostant Ambulance Service.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home - Lostant
406 West Third Street
Lostant, IL 61334
(815) 223-0184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved