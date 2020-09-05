donald darm
Born: February 14, 1926; in Brookfield, IL
Died: September 2, 2020; in Streator, IL
Donald F. "Don" Darm, 94, of Streator passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Mass of Christian will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 A.M. Tuesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be his brother, Wayne "Lefty" Darm, nephews, Dave Darm, Matt Shonk, Jeff Wilsman, Jeff Strabala and Jacob Strabala. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandson, Josh Melrose and his nephew, Evan Darm.
Born February 14, 1926 in Brookfield Township near Ransom, he was the son of George and Mayme (Koetz) Darm. He married Marion Green on May 9, 1946 at St. Anthony Church, Streator. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2013.
He is survived by his daughter, Joanne (Michael) Maltas of Streator; grandchildren, Josh Melrose of Streator and Sara Riblet of Streator; great grandchildren, Brinlee, Kendel and Zander Riblet; and a brother, Wayne "Lefty" (Karen) Darm of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughters, Mary Jane Klein and Carol Darm; a son, Johnny Darm; sisters, Shirley Hall and Mary Wilsman; and brothers, Elmer and Dean Darm.
He graduated from Dwight High School.
Don worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for over 50 years in the Shipping Department.
He was a long time active member with St. Anthony Parish. He and his wife Marion were active volunteers with the church through the years. He currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
He belonged to the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790 and the Streator Moose Lodge. He was also a member and former board member of the Streator Onized Credit Union. He enjoyed Bowling and working Bingo through the years. He and Marion also were active with Engle Lane helping to build sets for the shows.
Memorials may be directed to the Pet Project.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com