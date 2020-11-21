1/1
Donald F. Keeley
1939 - 2020
Donald F. Keeley

Born: December 31, 1939; in Springfield, IL

Died: November 14, 2020; in Minonk, IL

Donald F. "Don" Keeley, 80, of Streator passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Minonk.

Private family services will be held at Cathedral Church of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, Illinois.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born December 31, 1939 in Springfield, Don was the son of Thomas and Mary (Clancy) Keeley. He married Catherine "Dolly" Ranalletta on August 29, 1964, at St. Aloysius Church in Springfield. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2014.

He is survived by sons, Donald Keeley II of Washington, Illinois, and John (Johnell) Keeley of Naperville; grandchildren Donald III (Trey), Kaitlyn, Jacklyn, Jessica and Jay; and a brother, Larry (Rita) Keeley of South Bend, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and brothers T. Paul Keeley and Bill Keeley.

Born and raised in Springfield, Don graduated from Cathedral High School in the Class of 1957, attended Western Illinois University, and served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Hospital Sisters Health System, starting his Human Resources career at St. John's Hospital in Springfield and then accepting a position at St. Mary's Hospital in 1964 where he worked for thirty-nine years until his retirement.

Don was very active in the Streatorland community while serving as President of the Streator Association of Commerce and Industry, as a volunteer for the United Way, and as a coach/board member for Streator Youth Football and Streator Youth Baseball. He was a member of the George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, Immaculate Conception Church, and the Streator Country Club.

Sports were one of Don's passions. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and St Louis Cardinals and was always more than willing to tell his story about being present at the 2006 World Series clincher. His retirement days were spent golfing, following his grandkids' extracurricular activities, and watching Fox News.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home

