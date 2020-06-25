Donald J. Galick
Born: March 4, 1950; in Streator, IL
Died: June 23, 2020; in Streator, IL
Donald J. "Don" Galick, 70, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence in Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 A.M. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5-8 P.M. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Social distancing will be followed and face coverings are requested.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be nephews, Jordan Vadas, Peter Galick, Jeremy and Josh Ftacek, Kirk and Kyle Beutke, and Christopher and Grant Lechner.
Born March 4, 1950 in Streator he was the son of John "Jack" and Anita (Martin) Galick. He married Sharon L. Beutke on August 18, 1972 at St. Anthony Church, Streator.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Galick of Streator; a daughter, Lauren Galick (Hesam Shoori) of San Jose, California; a brother, David (Ann) Galick of Peoria; sisters, Nancy (George) Vadas of Streator and Patricia (Douglas) Grunnet of Morris; brothers and sisters in law, Jerry Ftacek of Streator, Connie (John) Lechner of Darien, William "Bill" (SueAnn) Beutke of North Carolina, Cindy (Robert "Bob") McConnell of Aurora, Ken (Mary) Beutke of Long Point, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws William G. Beutke and Wilma E. Beutke; and his sister-in-law, Kathy Ftacek.
Born and raised in Streator, Don graduated from St. Anthony Grade School and Woodland High School in the class of 1968. He also attended Illinois Central College.
He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. He also was a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council #790. He had also formerly belonged to the Marshall County Sportsmen's Club where he spent many years camping and fishing.
He worked for many years for GE Plastics (Sabic) until his retirement. He began helping on his wife's family farm many years ago and became an integral member of the Beutke Farm family. He also worked for Wheeler Grain through the years.
Don enjoyed fishing and farming and coaching his daughter Lauren's softball teams. Sharon and Lauren were the light of his life.
A great story teller, Don became a mentor and educator for his many nieces and nephews teaching them many life lessons. He will be missed by his loving family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Woodland Foundation-Agriculture Program; Wide-A-Wake Timberline 4-H; or St. Michael's Athletic Program.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.