Donald J. Galick
Donald J. "Don" Galick, 70, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence in Streator.
Arrangements entrusted to Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
www.solontelford.com
815-672-2320
Donald J. "Don" Galick, 70, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence in Streator.
Arrangements entrusted to Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
www.solontelford.com
815-672-2320
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.