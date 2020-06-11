Donald R. Gaston
Born: September 19, 1919
Died: June 10, 2020
Donald R. Gaston, 100, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday morning June 10, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park, with Rev. Carolyn Lukasick, Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow the service, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Donald was born on September 19, 1919 in Galva, IL to Hershel R. and Etta Belle (Durling) Gaston. He married Helen Gordon at the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa on May 4, 1941. Don was a veteran of the Army Air Corps during WWII and was a pilot who flew 35 missions over Germany in B-24?s. He owned and operated a newspaper. Don was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 33, and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, a daughter, Judith Lee (David) Schaefer, of Cape Coral, FL, and 2 grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Beattie, of Audubon, IA and Kirstin (Joseph) Martinez, of Racine, WI, and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Helen Mulholland, and a son, Ralph Gordon Gaston.
Memorials may be directed to Epworth United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 33, and the Ottawa VFW.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 11, 2020.