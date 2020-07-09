1/1
Donald S. Conner
Donald S. Conner

Born: October 22, 1938

Died: July 7, 2020

Donald S. Conner, 81 of Streator passed away Tuesday morning (July 7, 2020) at the Flanagan Rehabilitation Care Center.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 - 5:30 pm at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 pm at the funeral home with social distancing being followed. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be; John, Lucas and Nicholas Henkel, Patrick Cassidy, Ron Conner and Will York.

Don was born on October 22, 1938 in Streator to Edward and R.G. Marie (Parcher) Conner. He married Myrtle Majesky on June 6, 1964, who preceded him in death on November 21, 2017.

Surviving are nieces and nephews; John (Connie) Henkel of Streator, Judy (John) Cassidy of Bolingbrook, Barb Henkel of Wilmington, Sandy (Roger) Kuntz of Streator, Ron (Beth) Conner of Streator, his beloved cats; Baxter and C.C. and five great nephews and nine great-great nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Myrtle, brothers; Frank "Bud" and Jack Conner and sister Orcella Jean Henkel.

He attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School. Don was formerly employed at several factories throughout Streator and retired as custodian for the Streator District 44 schools for Centennial and Kimes schools.

Don had planned for his retirement to read all the John Wayne books and listen to his collection of music that he has collected over the years. Due to health issues his plans changed to watching and enjoying what nature provide for him. The birds at the bird bath, the number of deer's that would visit him in meadow behind his house, the momma fox and her babies. He was a survivor of breast cancer. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Dr. Zafar and staff and the Flanagan Rehab.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
