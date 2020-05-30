Donald W. Pfalzgraf
Donald W. Pfalzgraf

Born: August 3, 1930; in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 24, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Donald W. Pfalzgraf, 89, of Rockford, IL passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Donald was born Aug. 3, 1930 in Ottawa, IL to Thomas L. and Lucille M. (Hauck) Pfalzgraf. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School and Rockford Business College. After serving in the US Marines, he began his working career at IBM in Rockford, IL as a key punch operator. When his department at IBM closed, he went on to work for Smith Oil Co. and later retired from the payroll department of Sundstrand Corp. in Rockford.

Don was active in the Blackhawk Trails Club, of which he was a member for close to 50 years. Until the club disbanded in early 2020, he was the monthly newsletter editor for many years. He also enjoyed being a former member of The Terminators Bowling League.

He was a member of Holy Family Church in Rockford.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Kay (George) Hodgson; along with nieces, Gaylynn (Patrick) Lilley, Julie (Donald) Mathey; and nephews, Tom Hodgson and Brian (Leah) Hodgson; and eigh great-nephews and one great-niece.


Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.
