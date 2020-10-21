Donald Wampler

Donald WamplerBorn: June 22, 1929Died: October 17, 2020Donald Wampler, 91, of Pontiac, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Don loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was confident in his relationship with his Savior and practiced his faith every day. He loved and adored his wife and family.At Don's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation rights will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.Don was born June 22, 1929, in Lawrenceville, IL to Vernon and Florence Mae (Laurie) Wampler. He married Dee Simpson on May 1, 1950. She passed away August 25, 2000. He married Carol Sass May 17, 2003.Don is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Bob (Sandy) Wampler of Streator, IL; grandsons Justin (Kristin) Wampler, Knoxville, TN, Christopher Wampler, Honolulu, HI, Cory Wampler, Streator, IL, Caleb (Susan) Wampler, Varna, IL, Jeffrey Wampler, Rockford, IL, Douglas Wampler, NYC, NY; great-granddaughters Alissa and Jasmine Wampler; daughter-in-law, Carole Foreman, Sheridan, IL and brother-in-law Wayne (Roni) Simpson, Bentonville, AR. Don is also survived by step-children Bill (Sue) Sass, Normal, IL, Steve (Xia) Sass, Ancona, IL, and Mary (Darrel) Loudon, Long Point, IL, nine step-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his son, Donald and his siblings; Lorene Banks, Merlin Wampler, Irene Olesen, Lawrence Wampler, Wilma Leonard, Frances "Tank" Wampler and Robert Wampler.Don was a veteran of the US Navy, serving 1946-1950 as a Seabee in Guam and the Aleutian Islands. After his service, he went to work in the oil fields in Mt. Carmel, IL. Then he worked many jobs in Streator until his retirement in 1995 from Sunstar Foods.Don was a die-hard Cubs fan his whole life and went to many games at Wrigley with his sons. He also enjoyed yelling at "the pinheads" when they didn't play the way he thought they should. He loved playing cards, especially euchre and 65. He welcomed anyone to the game who would increase the pot for him to win, even sandbaggers and weaselers. And if you heard "Feitlebaum!" being shouted on a Friday night, you knew he was having a bad game.Don had an amazing memory. He knew all important family dates. He excelled at sports trivia when he watched Jeopardy each night. He spent many winters in Texas with Carol and knew the number of every exit they used on the 1,150 mile trip.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the OSF Hospice team who treated him with loving care the past 10 months.Don was a member of the Ancona Church of Christ and memorials may be sent to the church in his name.The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703