Donald Wendell hall
Died: October 4, 2020; Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK – Donald Wendell Hall, a lovely man of quiet countenance left his earthly being on October 4, 2020, at his home in Machesney Park, near Rockford.
This Hall family patriarch celebrated his 105th birthday on May 12th of this year, having been born in 1915 to Stanley and Bertha (Hoge) Hall in Morris, IL. With today's technology, his family was able to wish him well visually via Zoom, which was the best that could be done under the pandemic circumstances. Donald had nine siblings. He married Florence Thompson who he met at the skating rink in Morris and fell head over heels, they had two sons, then she passed in 1985. They lived in Morris and Lisbon. He then married Esther (Wallem) Larsen, who passed in 2006. They lived in Ottawa.
Don is survived by his sons, Gordon (Kaci) Hall of Las Vegas, and Larry (Sharon) Hall of Rockford; stepdaughter, Constance (Robert) Gemeny of Sterling; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many adoring nieces and nephews; four stepgrandchildren; brother, Ralph (Pat) Hall of Kirksville, MO; two sisters, Beverly (Don) Anderson of Minooka and Lynnette (Ralph) Johnson of Marseilles; and sister-in-law, Verneda Hall of Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Florence; second wife, Esther; four brothers, Robert (Phyllis), William (Shirley), George and one in infancy; two sisters, Margaret (Harry) Condon and Barbara (Jack) Hawkins; and a stepson, Rick Larsen.
This very independent but quiet-spoken man grew up on a farm, one mile east of Lisbon. Large families were true to the time in this farming community, and hard work ruled the day. As a lad, Don's affinity for cars, motors and speed spurred him to build a car of his own, which he in turn drove to high school in Lisbon, he named it the "Blue Racer." His father was an ace mechanic and he learned the lesson early and often to be resourceful and make do with fixing or building from scratch to get what you want in life. He was a dapper dresser and drove fancy cars, owning 58 cars (as well as a few motorcycles) over his lifetime, each one logged in a notebook. Don worked for Central Limestone Quarry near Lisbon for 45 years, being their maintenance superintendent and the one to keep them up and running, always with the assurance that anything that is broken can be fixed. He was a meticulous carpenter, an electrician as well as mechanic, building his own home in Lisbon with great care. Don was a go-cart enthusiast, built his first one and raced locally at Utica which became a family affair. He built an Enduro car and raced at Daytona at speeds of 100 mph. Late in life he took up the game of golf, played on various leagues locally, only giving it up when he was 100 (his legs gave out). He made many friends while enjoying this pastime. Don was an avid reader which made him a great conversationalist with his knowledge of specifics and details on a myriad of subjects. The Hall family's greatest joy (Don's mind was so keen and sharp to the end) was when he would discuss the old days, a lifetime of memories flowed with ease. He loved to laugh, a good joke was never wasted on him, he was just someone you wanted to be around. What a legacy!
Donald was a lifelong member of Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be planned at a later date, with burial at Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
The family wishes to give special thanks to grandson, Jason Hall, of Loves Park, his Hospice caregiver, George, and to his dear friends and neighbors, the Ron Baneys.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433