Donna L. Craft
Donna L. Craft

Born: April 26, 1932; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 20, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Donna L. Craft, 88, of Ottawa passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Donna was born April 26, 1932 in Ottawa to LeRoy and Iola (Pagakis) Daggett. She married Harold "Dick" Hunter January 5, 1952 in Ottawa; he passed away May 7, 1963. Donna retired from Ottawa Township High School in 1996 as a secretary. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Donna loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, Larry (Fran) Hunter of Ottawa, Mike (Lisa) Hunter of Clermont, Florida, and Brian (Carmin) Craft of Streator; three grandchildren, Jill (James) Wehri, Madelynn Craft, and Gwendolynn Craft; great-grandsons, Anson and Ethan Wehri; and one sister, JoAnne West of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dick; and two grandsons, Benjamin Hunter, and Michael Hunter, Jr.

Memorials may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home

1111 LaSalle Street, Ottawa, Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
