Doris Anderson
Doris Anderson

Born: July 29, 1923

Died: July 6, 2020

Doris Anderson, 96, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at her home in Grimes, Iowa.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa, with Rev. Carolyn Lukasick, Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Doris was born on July 29, 1923 in Ottawa, to Walter C. and Ivy (Barnett) Brown. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Doris married Daniel Anderson on January 14, 1944 in Greenville, SC. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Jill S. Clark, of Urbandale, IA, two grandchildren, her grandson and his wife Andrea Clark, granddaughter Danielle (Ahmed) Ibrahim, and three great grandchildren, Hunter and Kylie Clark and Ava Ibrahim.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Daniel on June 8, 2006, and a brother Don Cunico.

Memorials may be directed Epworth United Methodist Church or to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

