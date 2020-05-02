Doris C. (Heider) Barr
Born: July 11, 1922
Died: April 30, 2020
Our beloved sister, Doris C. (Heider) Barr, 97, of Lostant, left this world to join her family in heaven on Thursday, April 30, 2020 Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant with the Franciscan Friars Officiating. Public graveside services will follow in Hope Cemetery, Lostant with family and friends welcome to attend. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Doris was born July 11, 1922 in Richland Township. She was the first of 10 children born to Henry and Louise (Arnez) Heider. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School in Richland Township. Doris married Emmett "Johnnie" Barr on January 1, 1942 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. She owned and operated Century Café in Lostant for 19 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant.
She is survived by two brothers, Alan (Joyce) Heider of Streator and Eugene "Snick" Heider of Lostant; two sisters, Joanne (Robert) Henderson of Geneseo and Donna Smaling of Normal; her nephew, Cary Brierly of Lostant and her niece, Mary Kay Kozak of Oglesby. Also surviving are 41 nieces and nephews; 172 great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Doris was a loving and generous aunt. Her family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett; their daughter, Edna who lived for two days; her parents; two sisters, Janet Strode and Maxine Brierly and three brothers, Richard, Russell and Roy Heider.
Pallbearers will be Larry Smaling, Eric Henderson, Scott Heider, Gary Heider, Cary Brierly and Danny Heider.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lostant Ambulance Service or to the donor's choice.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: July 11, 1922
Died: April 30, 2020
Our beloved sister, Doris C. (Heider) Barr, 97, of Lostant, left this world to join her family in heaven on Thursday, April 30, 2020 Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant with the Franciscan Friars Officiating. Public graveside services will follow in Hope Cemetery, Lostant with family and friends welcome to attend. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Doris was born July 11, 1922 in Richland Township. She was the first of 10 children born to Henry and Louise (Arnez) Heider. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School in Richland Township. Doris married Emmett "Johnnie" Barr on January 1, 1942 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. She owned and operated Century Café in Lostant for 19 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant.
She is survived by two brothers, Alan (Joyce) Heider of Streator and Eugene "Snick" Heider of Lostant; two sisters, Joanne (Robert) Henderson of Geneseo and Donna Smaling of Normal; her nephew, Cary Brierly of Lostant and her niece, Mary Kay Kozak of Oglesby. Also surviving are 41 nieces and nephews; 172 great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Doris was a loving and generous aunt. Her family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett; their daughter, Edna who lived for two days; her parents; two sisters, Janet Strode and Maxine Brierly and three brothers, Richard, Russell and Roy Heider.
Pallbearers will be Larry Smaling, Eric Henderson, Scott Heider, Gary Heider, Cary Brierly and Danny Heider.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lostant Ambulance Service or to the donor's choice.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.