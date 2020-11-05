Doris E. MullerBorn: January 19, 1931; OttawaDied: November 1, 2020; OttawaDoris E. Muller, 89 of Streator passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.Following cremation, a private family service will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Doris was born on January 19, 1931 in Ottawa to Edward and Eloise (Holeff) Wruck. She married Lloyd Muller on June 30, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2003.Surviving are daughters, Linda (Charles) Morscheiser of Streator and Karen (William) Brown of Anna, TX and son, Larry (Lynn Carlile) Muller of Streator, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren and a brother Glenn (Ginny) Wruck of Moline.Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, 1 great-grandson Charles, brother Vern (Darlene) Wruck and a sister Shirley (William) Sliker.She attended school in Marseilles and retired from Owens Illinois Glass after 38 years. Doris was an avid bingo player and an animal rescuer.Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Kidney Foundation.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703