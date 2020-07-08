Doris J. Hiles
Born: July 7, 1936; in Ottawa, IL
Died: July 6, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Doris J. Hiles, 83, of Ottawa passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Thursday, July 9 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30am, prior to services, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. She will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery.
Doris was born July 7, 1936 in Ottawa to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Hetzel) Gayan. She married Roy E. Hiles on November 27, 1954 in St. Columba Church; he passed away February 2, 2011.
Doris attended St. Columba Grade School and graduated from St. Xavier's High School, class of 1954. She was a lifelong member of St. Columba Church. She enjoyed walking around town, bowling, listening to music, and cooking. Every month, she would have lunch with the girls in her '54 class. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Terry (Melinda) Hiles of Texas, Betty (Art) LeBeau of Marseilles, and Kathy Hack of Peru; six grandchildren, Cortney (Migue) Medina, Ashley LeBeau, Kris (Mandy) LeBeau, Hilary (Brandon) Maciejewski, Tony Hack, and Lindsey Hiles; nine great-grandchildren, Davin, Joshua, Ellana, Samuel, Gage, Trace, Eva, Lola, and Maci; one brother, Robert Gayan; and her sister-in-law, Lorraine Gayan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three siblings, Jack Gayan, Mary Jane Sims, and Judy Claudnic.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Columba Church Building Fund.
