Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
More Obituaries for Doris O'Berto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lucille O'Berto

Doris Lucille O'Berto Obituary
Doris Lucille O'Berto

Born: February 11, 1921

Died: April 26, 2020

Doris Lucille (Freeman) O'Berto, 99, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Pleasant View.

Due to COVID-19, a private entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Doris was born on February 11, 1921, in Chicago to Albert and Louise (Sundt) Freeman. She married Dr. Albert L. O'Berto on December 28, 1940, in Cedar Point, IL. Doris attended the University of Illinois where she studied commercial artistry. She was a commercial artist and owner of the Doralon Shop in Ottawa. Doris was also a commercial artist for the Art Institute in Chicago and Marshall Field & Co. in Chicago.

She is survived by two children, Gerald N. O'Berto, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Susan L. Baker, of Colorado Springs, CO, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a brother Ralph L. Freeman, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert L. O'Berto, and a daughter, Sharon D. O'Berto Morad.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Pleasant View nursing care nurses.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.
