Dorothy Elaine Edwards
Born: November 19, 1927; in Taylor, ND
Died: November 17, 2020; in Cook, MN
Dorothy Elaine Edwards, 93, of Cook, Minnesota, passed away at Cook Care Center on November 17, 2020.
Dorothy was born on November 19, 1927 in Taylor, North Dakota to Edwin and Minnie Dettman Wullschleger.
Dorothy married Paul K (PK)Edwards on May 3, 1952 in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Dorothy is survived by children Diane (Tom) Draper, Cathy (Denis) Burand, Janet (George) Csolak, Sandy (John)Halonen, and John (Maggie) Edwards, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband PK, son Philip, her parents, sister Ethel, and brother Richard.
She will always be remembered for her warm smile, her contagious laugh, and her easy-going demeanor. She lived a full, wonderful life and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A Celebration of life will be scheduled for July 2021.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com