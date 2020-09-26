1/1
Dorothy J. Glover
Dorothy J Glover

Born: January 23, 1923; in Lemont, IL

Died: September 22, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Dorothy J Glover, 97, of Sheridan, Mission Twp., IL died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa, IL. She was born January 23, 1923 in Lemont, IL, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Pfaff) Steinhouse.

She was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron, IL.

Survivors include six daughters: Carol (John) Visocky, Mary Hales, Betty Glover, Sharon (Jerry) Doerksen, Diane (Kalon) Majors, Kathy McMaster; two sons: Gerald Glover, Dale (Cathy) Glover; thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a sister, Marjorie (Don) Picha, a brother, Robert (Dolly) Steinhouse, two sisters-in-law: Elaine Glover, Irma Glover and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F Glover and a brother, Leo Steinhouse.

Private family visitation will take place at GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 333 West Church St, Sheridan, IL 60551. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St Columba Catholic Church, 122 W Washington St, Ottawa, IL. Interment will take place at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, IL.

Memorials may be directed to either American Heart Association, 300 S Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037 or the charity of the donor's choice.

For additional information 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St Columba Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
(815) 695-5131
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Dear Mary, I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mother. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult days of mourning. With our deepest sympathy, Brian and Julie
Julie Brinkmeier
Friend
September 24, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
