Dorothy Jackson
Dorothy Jackson

Born: August 31, 1925

Died: October 3, 2020

Dorothy "Dottie" Jackson, 95, of Wenona died Saturday October 3, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kristi where she had resided the past two years.

Private graveside services will take place at the Wenona Cemetery on Monday October 12, 2020. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dottie was born August 31, 1925 to Joe and Lou (Axline) Luning. She married Alan Jackson on November 31, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. She attended the Wenona schools. She worked at Owens during World War II. Dottie was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Wenona. She was chairman of Wenona Blood Mobile for 50 years and election judge for many years.

Dottie is survived by her children Stephen (JoAnne) Jackson of Bettendorf, IA, Ronald (Shirley) Jackson of Union, NE, and Kristi (Steve) Puetz of Wenona; grandchildren Jeremy Jackson, Jaime Lazdins, Stephanie Hawk, Jason Jackson, Jake Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Justin Puetz, Jerae Puetz, Josh Puetz, and Jackson Puetz; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Al on July 26, 2003 and a brother Dale Luning.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
