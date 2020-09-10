1/1
Dorothy Karr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Karr

Born: December 13, 1926; in Ottawa, IL

Died: September 4, 2020; in Boca Raton, FL

Dorothy (Kohrt) Karr, 93, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Stavanger Cemetery, with Rev. Philip Peterson, Pastor of Stavanger Lutheran Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Dorothy was born on December 13, 1926 in Ottawa to Frederick and Olive (Anderson) Kohrt. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. Dorothy married Guy A. Karr on January 18, 1986 in Pompano Beach, FL. He passed away on December 25, 2007. She was the former Miss Illinois, 1943, and chairman of the Milwaukee Society of Models. She married John H. Westerhoff III in August of 1946 with whom she had three children, John H. Westerhoff IV, David O. Westerhoff, and Nanci C. Westerhoff.

She is survived by a son David (Brooks) Westerhoff, of Greensboro, NC, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers, Frederick W. "Fritzie" (Mary) Kohrt III, of Cicero, IL, Harry J. (Kathy) Kohrt, of Silvis, IL, and Loring H. (Peg) Kohrt, of Phoenix, AZ, and a sister Charlotte K. Parr, of Greenville, SC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Guy, two brothers, Gerald E. and Willard C. "Bill" Kohrt, and two children, John H. Westerhoff IV, and Nanci Westerhoff Greene.

In lieu of flowers a memorial may be directed to the charitable organization of the donor's choice.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved