Dorothy L. Erickson
Born: May 14, 1929
Died: June 28, 2020
Dorothy L. Erickson, 91, of Ottawa formerly of Miller Township, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Visitation with social distancing and mask by request of the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday July 2 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Jim and Jill Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Section Cemetery in Miller Township.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1929, in Greenup County, KY to Archie and Iva (Reed) Potter. In 1958, she married Wayne Erickson of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2004.
She was a member of the Southside Christian Church in Ottawa. She worked at the AT&T Tower at Norway and was a China Painter for many years. She held a Master China Painter Instruction certificate and won first place in the Illinois State competition. That piece is on permanent display at the museum in Oklahoma City, OK.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Paula) of Yorkville, Gary of Marseilles, Kent of Yorkville, and Tiffany (Brian) Kuntz of Bolingbrook; four grandchildren, Lisa Erickson, Laurie (Matt) Muilenburg, Jason (Kelly) Kuntz, and Ashley Luecken; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine McBrayer of Greenup, KY and Shirley Gearhart of Flatwoods, KY.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Genevive Potter.
Memorials may be directed to the Southside Christian Church in Ottawa.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Born: May 14, 1929
Died: June 28, 2020
Dorothy L. Erickson, 91, of Ottawa formerly of Miller Township, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Visitation with social distancing and mask by request of the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday July 2 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Jim and Jill Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Section Cemetery in Miller Township.
Dorothy was born on May 14, 1929, in Greenup County, KY to Archie and Iva (Reed) Potter. In 1958, she married Wayne Erickson of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2004.
She was a member of the Southside Christian Church in Ottawa. She worked at the AT&T Tower at Norway and was a China Painter for many years. She held a Master China Painter Instruction certificate and won first place in the Illinois State competition. That piece is on permanent display at the museum in Oklahoma City, OK.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Paula) of Yorkville, Gary of Marseilles, Kent of Yorkville, and Tiffany (Brian) Kuntz of Bolingbrook; four grandchildren, Lisa Erickson, Laurie (Matt) Muilenburg, Jason (Kelly) Kuntz, and Ashley Luecken; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine McBrayer of Greenup, KY and Shirley Gearhart of Flatwoods, KY.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Genevive Potter.
Memorials may be directed to the Southside Christian Church in Ottawa.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 1, 2020.