Dorothy Louise (Sackse) Roesler
Born: July 29, 1926; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 23, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Dorothy Roesler, 94, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Ottawa.
Due to current health concerns, visitation will be private. Private graveside services at St. Columba Cemetery will follow with the Rev. David Ufkes, of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1926 in Ottawa to Herman and Lydia (Fraiken) Sackse. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School class of 1944. Dorothy married George M. Roesler on May 6, 1950 at Epworth United Methodist Church. She was an office assistant at LaSalle County Title for over 50 years. Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served as a lector and communion assistant. She was also a volunteer shopper for Trinity's "Meal in a Bag" program, the Trinity Stitchers and the Trinity Prayer Chain. Dorothy was also part of the Friendship Bridge Club, Trinity Women's Circle, the Bridges "Blitz" Group, and a longtime member of the LaSalle County Home Extension. Family was always the most important thing to her, she followed her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's, music, sports, and school activities. Dorothy also worked at Reruns consignment shop as a volunteer. She enjoyed gardening, raising African Violets, had a deep love of books and reading, baking, and provided "Grandma's Taxi Service."
She is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Ron "My Boy") Makeever and Janet Duback, both of Ottawa, six grandchildren, Gail (Don) Damron, Sarah (Doug) Shumway, Michael (Kim) Duback, Matthew "Matt" Makeever, Kate (Kevin) Reynolds, and Bradlee Miller, eight great-grandchildren, Drew Damron, Trey Shumway, Ella Damron, George Shumway, Samuel "Sammy" Reynolds, Gianna "GiGi" Reynolds, Andrew "Andy" Duback, and Evelyn "Evy" Duback, two brothers Robert Sackse, of DeKalb, and Melvin Sackse, of Grand Junction, CO, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Jane Roesler, of Peoria, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Pallbearers will be a special nephew Jerry Roesler, and grandsons: Don Damron, Doug Shumway, Michael Duback, Matt Makeever, and Kevin Reynolds.
Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church.
