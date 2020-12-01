Dorothy Marie Wurmnest
Born: December 13, 1931; in Streator, IL
Died: November 25, 2020; in Streator, IL
Dorothy Marie Wurmnest, 88, Of Streator passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at O.S.F. Center for Health-Streator.
Due to Covid a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Streator.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Streator and her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Born December 13, 1931 in Streator she was the daughter of Minnie Divora. She was married to Dale Wurmnest on May 2, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2004.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Karen (Wally Roach) Hichborn of Streator, Judy (James) Gourley of Naperville and Paula (Paul) Gottemoller of Princeville; Grandchildren, Kari and Joseph Hichborn; Benjamin, Mark, Katherine , Maria, Andrew (Sveta) and Jennifer (Arnold) Andreasen - Gottemoller; Patrick (Mandy) , Steven and Ryan Gourley.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; a sister- Sister Bernarda Divora, and a brother, Paul Divora.
Dorothy grew up in Wenona and attended Wenona grade and high schools. In her early years she worked at the Lipton Tea Company. She later became an LPN (licensed practical nurse) and worked at St Mary's Hospital and then Rivershores Nursing home where she retired in 1994.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St Michael the Archangel Church. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Alter and Rosary society of her church and volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Mary's Hospital.
Dorothy loved to travel and was always up for a day of shopping and lunching with her friends and family. Her weekly card games and Dominoes club were always a highlight of her week.
As a mom and grandmother to all of us she was the best! She never missed a chance for a family occasion. She will be greatly missed but always in our hearts!
Memorials may be directed to St Vincent De Paul Society, St. Michael the Archangel Church or the charity of the donor's choice
.
On line condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com