Dorothy L. Wilkerson



Born: February 1, 1930; in Ottawa, IL



Died: November 19, 2020; in Ottawa, IL



Dorothy L. Wilkerson, 90 of Streator passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 19, 2020) at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Ottawa.



There will be a private family service Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Phillips Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Ted Trager, Erick Anderson, and Colten Trager. There will be no visitation. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, facial coverings are required, and social distancing standards will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.



Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.



Dorothy was born February 1, 1930 in Ottawa, a daughter of Walter and Catherine (Grasmyer) Byers. She married William D. Wilkerson on June 13, 1948 in Ottawa. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1982.



Surviving are her children, Judy (Paul) Anderson of DePere, WI, Janna (Ted) Trager of Grand Ridge and Gary (Audrey) Wilkerson of Streator; five grandchildren, Erick W. Anderson, Kristopher W. Wilkerson, Audrey "Sis" Wilkerson, Colten W. H. Trager and Lindsey K. Trager; and one great grandson, Wyatt W. Anderson. Also surviving is a sister, Shirley Holocker of Dwight.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; a son, Kevin Wilkerson; a daughter, Patricia Wilkerson; two sisters, Ardella Robinson and Jane Iseton; and one brother, Sonny Byers.



Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator. She was an avid bowler and a former member of the Streator Women's Bowling Association.



