Drue Edward French
Drue Edward French

Born: January 20, 2004

Died: May 23, 2020

Drue Edward French, 16, of Naplate passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home, after his battle with AML.

Private family services will be held. A drive-through style visitation will be from 1 to 5 pm, Friday, May 29 at the pavilion at Oakwood Memorial Park. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Drue was born January 20, 2004, in Ottawa to Ed and Kim (Armstrong) French. He attended Marquette Academy High School. Drue enjoyed playing with Legos and PS4, swimming with his family and friends, listening to music, and watching YouTube. While in Memphis, Drue got to meet Lady Antebellum on January 17, right before his 16th birthday.

He is survived by his parents, Ed and Kim; his sister, Kassandra (Kenny Haff) Armstrong; his grandparents, Jim and Lori French and Mag Armstrong, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dave Armstrong; his great-grandmothers, Gerry French and Mary Hall; and his uncle, Jack Armstrong.

Pallbearers will be Travis Crum, Jim Conner, Aaron Rogers, Jimmy French, Spencer Armstrong, DJ Armstrong, and Kenny Haff.

If you would like to purchase a T-shirt in Drue's memory, use this link- https://www.bonfire.com/drues-fight-t-shirts/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=campaign_page&utm_campaign=drues-fight-t-shirts&utm_content=default

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation at stjude.org/donatetoday.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
