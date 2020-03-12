|
Duncan Edward MacKay
Born: August 24, 1930
Died: March 10, 2020
Duncan Edward MacKay, 89, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Dave Zehrung, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Duncan was born on August 24, 1930 in Hopkinton, MA, to Elmer and Alice (Kimball) MacKay. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Germany from 1948 to 1952. He made signs and visual aids for military training, and served with the division boxing team. Duncan married Barbara McFarland on August 9, 1953 at Prairie Flower Bible Church in Webb City, MO. He attended Grace Baptist Church.
He loved his family dearly and immensely enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He retired from Libbey-Owens Ford in 1992 and was self employed as a sign maker. He enjoyed drawing and taught classes on woodburning as well as illustrating for books and various other publications.
Duncan is survived by his wife, Barbara, two children, Mark (Jan) MacKay, of Utica, and Rhonda (Rick) Moore, of Ottawa, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Max MacKay, and 10 siblings.
Pallbearers will be: Ryan MacKay, Casey MacKay, Mark Moore, Dale MacKay, Jerry MacKay, Brent Moore, Jeff Moore, and Trent MacKay.
Memorials may be directed to may be directed to Grace Baptist Church or to the family.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433