Dwight K. Crabtree
Dwight K. Crabtree

Born: August 30, 1942; Bloomington

Died: October 25, 2020; Peoria

STREATOR – Dwight K. Crabtree, 78 of Streator, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice, Peoria.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dwight was born on August 30, 1942 in Bloomington to Wilbert and Harriett (Merritt) Crabtree. He married Karen Gautschy on June 18, 1977. She survives.

Also surviving are sons, Daniel Crabtree of Streator and Michael (Kayleigh Rhodenbaugh) Crabtree of Chillicothe; grandsons, William Thomas and Edward Martin Crabtree; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Thomas Likins of Normal.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Eugene Crabtree.

Dwight graduated from Bellflower grade school and high school and Illinois State University. He retired from the Streator High School as a math teacher and he had also taught at the Lostant High School in chemistry, math and was a school bus driver. Dwight attended the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a cardinal fan and enjoyed reading, doing Sudoku puzzles, history and loved long car rides in the country.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
