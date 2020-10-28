Dwight K. Crabtree
Born: August 30, 1942; Bloomington
Died: October 25, 2020; Peoria
STREATOR – Dwight K. Crabtree, 78 of Streator, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice, Peoria.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dwight was born on August 30, 1942 in Bloomington to Wilbert and Harriett (Merritt) Crabtree. He married Karen Gautschy on June 18, 1977. She survives.
Also surviving are sons, Daniel Crabtree of Streator and Michael (Kayleigh Rhodenbaugh) Crabtree of Chillicothe; grandsons, William Thomas and Edward Martin Crabtree; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Thomas Likins of Normal.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Eugene Crabtree.
Dwight graduated from Bellflower grade school and high school and Illinois State University. He retired from the Streator High School as a math teacher and he had also taught at the Lostant High School in chemistry, math and was a school bus driver. Dwight attended the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a cardinal fan and enjoyed reading, doing Sudoku puzzles, history and loved long car rides in the country.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice
.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703www.winterrowdfh.com