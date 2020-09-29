1/1
Earl W. Bernard
Earl W. Bernard

Born: July 28, 1969

Died: September 24, 2020

Earl W. Bernard, 51 of Grand Ridge passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

A walk thru visitation will be held Thursday from 3 - 6 PM at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home with social distancing being followed and mask required while attending. Private family services will be held Friday with burial to follow in the Grand Ridge Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Tim and Paul Durdan, Greg Durdan, Dan Lukach, Bruce and David Gage. Honorary pallbearers will be; Gary Schobert, Gus Rinker, Bob Durdan, Gary Naughton, Kevin Naughton, Billy Boyd , Ed Lesage, Scott Perkins and Phil, Victor and Jesse Scudder.

Earl was born on July 28, 1969 in Streator to Walter and Sally (Keller) Bernard.

Surviving are sons; Joseph and Joshua Bernard of Ashkum, his parents Walter and Sally of Grand Ridge, brother Kenneth (Melissa) Bernard of Grand Ridge, nephew James Bernard of Grand Ridge, niece Emily Bernard of Grand Ridge and several cousins and aunts and uncles.

Earl graduated from Grand Ridge Grade School and Ottawa High School in 1987 and graduated from Joliet Junior College with an Associates in Agriculture Business in 1989. He farmed alongside his Father, Brother and Nephew in the Grand Ridge area and was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the LaSalle County Farm Bureau, and the Farm Ridge Township Planning Commission Land Use Committee. Earl enjoyed watching his sons show sheep and performing for the Madrigals. Earl was an active 4-H and FFA member showing cattle. He was instrumental in getting his nephew and niece involved in the Hereford Cattle Business.

Memorials may be made to the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department or his son's educational fund.

Grand Ridge Funeral Home

125 Sylvan Ave.

Grand Ridge, IL 61325

815-249-6813

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 27, 2020
I babysat Earl and remember him as a child very well. As a farmers daughter and he a farmer our connection went deep even though we weren't close. Our fathers were brothers, thats our real connection. We're family and thats what makes the real connection. In these crazy times we're living in, Earl's passing is yet another sadness to live with. His sons, his parents, his brother and sister in law, niece and nephew are in my prayers for peace and acceptance.
Gayle Snedden
Family
