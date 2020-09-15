Edith A. Datti



Born: August 2, 1920



Died: September 1, 2020



Edith A. Datti, 100 yrs. old of Ottawa passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020.



Private family services will be held. She will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.



Edith was born August 2, 1920 in Rock Falls, Illinois to Peter & Cecelia (Schietroma) Papoccia. She married Wayne A. Datti on October 29, 1938 in Sterling; he passed away December 30, 1982.



She worked for 34 years along side her husband in their family owned grocery store, Datti?s Food Store in Ottawa. Edith was a loving mother and grandmother and she loved gardening. She was a member of St. Columba Church.



She is survived by her sons, Eugene W. (Janice) Datti of Marseilles and Gordon J. (Carol) Datti of Marseilles; her daughter, Laurie (Datti) Miller of Ottawa; seven grandchildren, Jamie (James) Kalan of Oswego, Jackie (Richard) Berti of Shorewood, Joseph (Stacy) Datti of Lamoille, Christopher Datti of Marseilles, Andrew Datti of Boulder, Colorado, Ryan (Heidi) Miller of Utica, and Blake Miller of Streator. She also had 10 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Wayne A. Datti; and six brothers and sisters, Ferdinand Papoccia, Anthony Papoccia, Mary (Papoccia) Schryver, Virginia (Papoccia) Bass, Martha (Papoccia) Leseman, and Martin Papoccia.



Memorials may be directed to LaSalle County Nursing Home.





