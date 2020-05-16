Edith L. Hagy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith L. Hagy

Born: November 16, 1925; in Seneca, IL

Died: May 13, 2020; in Florissant, MO

Edith L. Hagy, 94, of Florissant, MO, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Christian Hospital in Florissant.

Private graveside services will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles with Deacon Ron Wackerlin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edith was born November 16, 1925, in Seneca, IL to Carl and Margaret (Gorman) Kramer. In August of 1947, she married Harold M. Hagy Jr. of Marseilles, IL who preceded her in death in 1978.

Dancing and traveling were a couple of Edith?s passions. She also had a talent for crocheting, baking, and playing the piano and organ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Edith is survived by one daughter, Dolores ?DeDe?(Patrick) Hagy-Wilson of Wilton Manors, FL; two sons, James Hagy of Wilton Manors, FL and Greg (Candace) Hagy of Florissant, MO; two grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Wilson-Arakaki of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Aimee (Scott) Wilson-Fogle of Fort Lauderdale, FL; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Arakaki, Devin Wilson, Christian Fogle, and Madison Fogle; one sister, Mary Coates of NC; and two brothers, Bill (Carol) and Bud (Judy) Kramer, both of Morris, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and one sister, Margaret Harrington.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved