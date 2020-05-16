Edith L. Hagy
Born: November 16, 1925; in Seneca, IL
Died: May 13, 2020; in Florissant, MO
Edith L. Hagy, 94, of Florissant, MO, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Christian Hospital in Florissant.
Private graveside services will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles with Deacon Ron Wackerlin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edith was born November 16, 1925, in Seneca, IL to Carl and Margaret (Gorman) Kramer. In August of 1947, she married Harold M. Hagy Jr. of Marseilles, IL who preceded her in death in 1978.
Dancing and traveling were a couple of Edith?s passions. She also had a talent for crocheting, baking, and playing the piano and organ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Edith is survived by one daughter, Dolores ?DeDe?(Patrick) Hagy-Wilson of Wilton Manors, FL; two sons, James Hagy of Wilton Manors, FL and Greg (Candace) Hagy of Florissant, MO; two grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Wilson-Arakaki of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Aimee (Scott) Wilson-Fogle of Fort Lauderdale, FL; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Arakaki, Devin Wilson, Christian Fogle, and Madison Fogle; one sister, Mary Coates of NC; and two brothers, Bill (Carol) and Bud (Judy) Kramer, both of Morris, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and one sister, Margaret Harrington.
Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.