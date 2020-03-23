|
Edith Maxine McEmery, 92, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born March 16, 1928, in Herrin, IL, to Ora Marion and Louisa (Coloni) Collard.
Edith was employed by the LaSalle County Nuclear Plant and was a bus monitor for Ottawa Elementary Schools. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Edith is survived by four children, Kathie (Roy) DeLaGarza of Channahon, IL, Karen (Ron) Leiteritz of Grand Ridge, Michael (Dawn) McEmery of Marseilles, and Krista (Michael) Casey of Yelm, WA; fifteen grandchildren, Shannon (David) D?Amico, Nicole (Dan) Bertino, April Leiteritz, Gary (Angie) Leiteritz, Jacob (Samantha) Leiteritz, Kary Jr. (Andrea) McEmery, Leslie (Keith) McEmery, Lucas (Megan) McEmery, Tim McEmery, Malorie (Zach) Kueteman, Michael Jr. (Tashina) McEmery, Ryan (Amanda) McEmery, Derek (Jenna) Casey, Raven (Gavin) Yost, and Gianna Casey; many great-grandchildren with two more on the way, and her special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kary W. McEmery Sr. and Bruce M. McEmery; one brother, Ora Collard Jr.,; one sister, Marian Goins; and two granddaughters in infancy.
Memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
